(Adds details, comments)
By Malathi Nayak and Anya George Tharakan
Nov 18 Customers who switch to Sprint Corp
from Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile will have to pay only half of
what they pay for their existing plans, the No.4 U.S. carrier
said in a bid to lure users to its network ahead of the holiday
season.
Shares of the company, which is in the middle of a
turnaround plan and has vowed to cut over $2 billion in costs by
the end of 2016, were down about 8.4 percent in afternoon
trading.
The offer will not apply to all plans from its competitors,
such as T-Mobile US Inc's unlimited data plan, the
company said.
Customers can sign up between Nov. 20 and Jan. 7 for the new
rates, which will remain valid until January 2018. Customers can
try Sprint for 28 days and leave if they are unsatisfied, the
company added.
This offer is similar to Sprint's "Cut your bill in half"
plan, introduced in December last year, where it said it would
slash monthly costs in half for customers who switched over from
AT&T Inc and Verizon Communications Inc.
However, this year's offer has been expanded to include
switchovers from T-Mobile, which surpassed Sprint to become the
third-largest U.S. carrier in mid-2015.
"We want to do something that persuades American consumers
to give us a try," Chief Executive Marcelo Claure said on a
media call.
Earlier this month Sprint said it aimed to slash fiscal 2016
expenses by as much as $2.5 billion through layoffs and a wide
array of cost controls.
Investors worry that Sprint, which is locked in an
aggressive battle for subscribers with its rivals, has been
burning cash at an alarming rate as it tries to acquire
customers and clean up its balance sheet.
Sprint has "done sufficient analysis and this is very
accretive" to its business, Claure told reporters on the call
when asked how he would balance cost cuts with this new
initiative.
The company is also offering a free tablet to existing
customers with free service up to a year for as long as supplies
last. It will pay up to $650 in termination fees to those who
switch from other networks, it said.
The announcement comes after T-Mobile said last week it will
give customers a new option to stream video from services
including Netflix Inc and Hulu on their mobile devices
without having it count against their data plans. T-Mobile also
said it had increased rates of some of its plans.
(Reporting by Malathi Nayak in New York and Anya George
Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Alan Crosby)