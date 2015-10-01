Oct 1 Sprint Corp plans to cut an
unspecified amount of jobs and about $2-$2.5 billion in costs in
the next six months, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing an
internal memo.
The wireless carrier has frozen external hiring and all
expenditures require the approval of the finance department, WSJ
reported, citing the memo sent to staff by the new chief
financial officer. (on.wsj.com/1VsWxUG)
"We have begun an effort to significantly take costs out of
the business so the transformation of the company will be
sustainable for the long-term," Sprint spokesman Dave Tovar told
Reuters in an email on Thursday.
The company has been under pressure to cut costs because of
concerns that it was spending too much to acquire and retain
customers.
It is likely that some jobs will be impacted but it was
"premature" to discuss the details due to the early stages of
the process, Tovar said.
In the race for subscribers, Sprint, which had 57.7 million
customers at the end of the first quarter, slipped to fourth
place among U.S. wireless carriers, falling behind rival
T-Mobile US Inc.
