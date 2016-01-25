Jan 25 Sprint Corp has cut at least 2,500
jobs and closed six customer care centers, the Kansas City Star
reported on Monday, citing company officials.
The job cuts, mostly in customer care, also include 574
positions at Sprint's headquarters in Overland Park, Kansas, the
newspaper said. (bit.ly/1OTfRaz)
The paper said Sprint sent an email to employees last week
to notify them of the call center closings that will idle about
2,000 employees.
The U.S. telecom company, in the middle of a turnaround, has
been looking at areas such as labor costs, network operating
expenses, information technology and administrative expenses to
reduce costs.
Sprint said in November 2014 that it would fire 2,000
employees. (reut.rs/1Px3cQi)
(Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)