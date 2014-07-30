(Corrects to first quarter, not second quarter throughout)
WASHINGTON, July 30 Sprint Corp reported
higher-than-expected first-quarter revenue on Wednesday, as the
company expanded its high-speed coverage and came closer to
completing a network upgrade that had caused a massive drop in
its customer count.
The company, which is 80 percent owned by Japan's SoftBank
Corp, said it earned $23 million, or 1 cent a share, in
the first quarter, following a loss of $1.6 billion, or 53 cents
a share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell to $8.8 billion from $8.9 billion a year
earlier, but beat the average analyst estimate of $8.7 billion
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Marina Lopes; Editing by Bernadette Baum)