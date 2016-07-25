BRIEF-Nidec buys drive-motor and power generator business from Emerson Electric Co
* Says it completed acquisition of drive-motor and power generator business from the U.S.-based firm Emerson Electric Co
July 25 Sprint Corp, the No.4 U.S. wireless carrier, reported a bigger quarterly loss as the company provided heavy discounts to attract customers.
The company's net loss widened to $302 million, or 8 cents per share, in the first quarter ended June 30, from $20 million, or 1 cent per share, a year earlier.
Net operating revenue of Sprint, majority owned by Japan's SoftBank Corp, fell marginally to $8.01 billion from $8.03 billion. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
MUNICH, Germany, Feb 1 Top European engineering group Siemens is seeing high volatility and caution in power-generation markets due to political uncertainty, it said after reporting a 40 percent drop in quarterly orders in its Power and Gas division.
NEW DELHI, Feb 1 India is a "bright spot" in the world economy, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said as he unveiled his annual budget on Wednesday, adding that the impact on growth from the government's cash crackdown would wear off soon. Delivering his fourth budget address to parliament, Jaitley vowed to spend more on rural areas, infrastructure and poverty alleviation in what he called a budget for the poor. Here are the highlights of Jaitley's budget for the 2017