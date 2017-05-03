May 3 Sprint Corp reported a smaller quarterly loss on Wednesday, as the No. 4 U.S. wireless carrier added more postpaid phone subscribers.

The company, majority owned by Japan's SoftBank Corp, said net loss narrowed to $283 million, or 7 cents per share in the fourth quarter ended March 31, from $554 million, or 14 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net operating revenue rose 5.8 percent to $8.54 billion. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)