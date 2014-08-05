BRIEF-Forent Energy says termination of amalgamation with Perisson Petroleum
* Forent Energy Ltd says board of directors of forent has established an independent committee to investigate strategic alternatives for company
Aug 5 Sprint Corp has dropped its bid to acquire No. 4 U.S. carrier T-Mobile U.S. Inc because the challenge of securing approval for the deal was "too steep," the Wall Street Journal cited unidentified sources as saying.
Sprint and its parent, SoftBank Corp, decided it would be too difficult to win approval from regulators, the Journal cited people familiar with the matter as saying.
Sprint had been working on a deal with Deutsche Telekom AG , T-Mobile's majority owner. French telecom firm Iliad is also in talks with investors to improve its own competing bid for the carrier, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday. (Reporting by San Francisco newsroom; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
VIENNA, March 17 Austria's supreme court has ruled against Amazon.com in a decade-old dispute over a national levy on sales of blank data storage products, ordering it to pay the fee aimed at supporting musicians and other artists.
FRANKFURT, March 17 Private equity firm KKR has struck a deal with six shareholders of GfK that clears the way to squeeze out the German market researcher's minority shareholders.