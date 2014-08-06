WASHINGTON Aug 6 U.S. Federal Communications
Commission Chairman Tom Wheeler on Wednesday said maintaining
four large U.S. wireless carriers was "good for American
consumers" after news that two of them, Sprint Corp and
T-Mobile US, were abandoning plans for a merger.
Sprint "now has an opportunity to focus their efforts on
robust competition," Wheeler said in a brief statement.
U.S. regulators, including antitrust chief Bill Baer and
Wheeler, have been unusually public about their skepticism of a
merger of the two carriers.
(Reporting by Ros Krasny and Alina Selyukh; Editing by Doina
Chiacu)