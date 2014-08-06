WASHINGTON Aug 6 U.S. Federal Communications Commission Chairman Tom Wheeler on Wednesday said maintaining four large U.S. wireless carriers was "good for American consumers" after news that two of them, Sprint Corp and T-Mobile US, were abandoning plans for a merger.

Sprint "now has an opportunity to focus their efforts on robust competition," Wheeler said in a brief statement.

U.S. regulators, including antitrust chief Bill Baer and Wheeler, have been unusually public about their skepticism of a merger of the two carriers. (Reporting by Ros Krasny and Alina Selyukh; Editing by Doina Chiacu)