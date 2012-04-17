UPDATE 1-Sika posts 21.8 pct rise in 2016 profit, to propose higher dividend
* Cox says Sprint infringed 2 patents
* Cox rejects claim it infringed 12 Sprint patents
* Sprint not immediately available to comment
April 17 Sprint Nextel Corp has been sued by Cox Communications Inc, which accuses the phone company of infringing two patents and seeks a separate ruling that it is not infringing 12 Sprint telecommunications patents.
Cox filed its lawsuit on Monday in the federal court in Wilmington, Delaware. In December, Sprint had sued Cox in a Kansas federal court, accusing it of infringing the 12 patents. Cox said Sprint's claims under those patents should be declared invalid or void.
Scott Sloat, a spokesman for Sprint Nextel, did not immediately respond to requests for a comment.
In Monday's complaint, Cox said its two patents detail improved methods to deliver multimedia, such as broadcast and cached video data, across a network to customers.
Atlanta-based Cox is privately held, and said it is the third-largest U.S. cable television company. Sprint is based in Overland Park, Kansas, and is the third-largest U.S. mobile service provider. Both also provide Internet services.
The case is Cox Communications Inc et al v. Sprint Communications Co et al, U.S. District Court, District of Delaware. (Reporting By Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)
