BRIEF-Lumos Networks suspends Q4 2016 earnings call
* Lumos Networks suspends fourth quarter of 2016 earnings call
NEW YORK, April 22 Sprint Nextel said on Monday that its board had formed a special committee of independent directors to review Dish Network's $25.5 billion takeover bid for the No. 3 U.S. mobile provider.
Sprint had said last week that it would evaluate the Dish offer, which challenges Sprint's October agreement to sell 70 percent of its shares to Japan's SoftBank Corp for $20.1 billion.
Dish said it was pleased with the formation of the committee by Sprint and that it was available to meet with Sprint's Board, management and advisors to discuss its plans and its "willingness to commit to financing."
Dish's offer would require the company to raise about $9.3 billion in financing.
Sprint's special committee will be chaired by director Larry Glasscock. It hired BofA Merrill Lynch as its financial adviser and Shearman & Sterling LLP a its legal counsel.
Other Sprint special committee members include James Hance, V. Janet Hill, William Nuti and Rodney O' Neal.
Sprint's shares closed at $7.17 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, flat with their Friday close. Dish shares gained $1.10 or about 2.8 percent at $40.10 on Nasdaq.
* Lumos Networks suspends fourth quarter of 2016 earnings call
March 3 Answers Corp, which owns the Answers.com and Multiply websites, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Friday with a plan to swap ownership of the company to creditors who are owed about $540 million, according to court documents.
NEW YORK, March 3 Lending to U.S. investment grade companies has started the year at the lowest level since 2014, as companies delay pushing mergers and acquisitions (M&A) forward before details about President Donald Trump’s tax and trade policies emerge, bankers and attorneys said.