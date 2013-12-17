Dec 17 Wireless service provider Sprint Corp
and satellite television company Dish Network Corp
said they will jointly develop a trial wireless service
in Texas, in an apparent sign of improving relations between the
companies.
Dish has been seeking a partnership with an established
mobile operator to help it enter the wireless market. However,
its efforts earlier this year to buy Sprint failed after a
bitter public battle with Japan's SoftBank Corp, now
the owner of 80 percent of Sprint.
Investors have been anxious to see a concrete wireless plan
from Dish and analysts see Sprint and T-Mobile US as
the most likely candidates for a partnership if only Dish
Chairman Charlie Ergen can reach an agreement.
"While the press release does not announce a huge event, the
fact these two parties have come together in some sort of
partnership speaks loudly given their spotted (and at times
acrimonious) history," Wells Fargo analyst Jennifer Fritzsche
said in a research note.
Dish, which has spent about $3 billion on wireless airwaves
and is looking to buy more, declined to say if the trial could
lead to a bigger agreement.
Dish could potentially save billions of dollars if it puts
its spectrum to use on an existing operators network rather than
starting network construction from scratch.
Sprint, for its part, has long said it would be open to
network sharing with other companies, including Dish, if it
could reach a deal that makes sense.
While Fritzsche saw Tuesday's announcement as good news for
Sprint, it only involved a limited fixed wireless service using
Sprint's airwaves and Dish equipment.
The service will only be available in areas of Corpus
Christi, Texas, in the middle of 2014 but the companies said
they expect it to expand into other markets.
Dish said it would install either an outdoor router or
indoor equipment for the service, and use a high-speed
technology Sprint is putting in its own network.
Fritzsche said the agreement was good news for Sprint, which
gained a lot of extra wireless capacity after its buyout earlier
this year of Clearwire, a large spectrum holder.
Sprint shares were up 3.6 percent to $8.61 in afternoon
trade on the New York Stock Exchange, while Dish stock was up
2.6 percent to $55.02 on Nasdaq.