NEW YORK, July 30 Sprint Corp, the No. 3 U.S. mobile service provider, posted a wider quarterly loss due to hefty costs from shutting down its older Nextel network, but revenue grew as its customers spent more on wireless services.

Sprint, which sold 78 percent of its shares to Japan's SoftBank Corp in the quarter, on Tuesday reported a second-quarter net loss of $1.6 billion, or 53 cents per share, compared with a loss of $1.4 billion, or 46 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue rose to $8.87 billion from $8.84 billion over the same period.

Sprint lost 1.045 million contract customers in the quarter, more than the average estimate for a loss of almost 972,000 by four analysts contacted by Reuters. Their estimates ranged from a loss of 885,000 to 1.1 million customers.

The company said its Sprint-branded service added 194,000 customers in the quarter. Excluding Nextel additions, Sprint would have lost about 170,000 customers in the quarter.

Sprint bought Nextel in 2005 in a disastrous acquisition and finally shut it down in the second quarter.