NEW YORK, July 26 Sprint Nextel Corp on Thursday posted a wider quarterly loss as customers left the No. 3 U.S. mobile service.

Sprint reported a loss of 246,000 subscribers in the quarter, compared with the average expectation of about 203,000 subscriber losses, according to five analysts contacted by Reuters.

The quarterly loss widened to $1.37 billion or 46 cents per share, from $847 million, or 28 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Net operating revenue rose to $8.8 billion from $8.3 billion. Analysts expected $8.727 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting By Sinead Carew; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)