OVERLAND PARK, Kansas, March 6 Sprint Corp's
senior vice president in charge of network infrastructure
is leaving the company, the latest in a series of executive
reshuffles following the acquisition of the wireless carrier by
Japan's SoftBank Corp last year.
Bob Azzi, a 26-year veteran of Sprint, will leave the
Overland Park, Kansas-based company on March 14, according to an
internal memo obtained by Reuters.
"Bob and Sprint reached a mutual understanding and Bob will
be leaving. He is very actively engaged with the team to ensure
a smooth transition of responsibility and we wish him well,"
Roni Singleton, a spokeswoman for Sprint, told Reuters.
The company refused to comment on the reasons for the
departure of Azzi, who is 57.
Sprint, which ranked last among U.S. mobile telecom
operators in a customer satisfaction survey by the influential
Consumer Reports organization, has been revamping its network
after years of customer losses.
As senior vice president-Network, Azzi implemented Network
Vision, Sprint's effort to upgrade its wireless network
infrastructure and improve reliability and speed, an initiative
the company says it will finish by mid-2014.
The memo also announced the breakup of Sprint's Network
Technology and Operations sector into three separate
organizations, all reporting to CEO Dan Hesse.
Executives at SoftBank, a Japanese telecommunications
company, have said their post-acquisition priority is to bolster
Sprint's wireless service.
In October, Sprint announced the departure of its chief
sales officer and the retirement of its chief marketing officer.
Reuters reported last week that another company veteran,
Fared Adib, was also leaving.