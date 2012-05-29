(Adds details of Nextel network shutdown)
NEW YORK May 29 Sprint Nextel Corp has
arranged a $1 billion credit facility to buy network equipment
from Ericsson for a high-speed wireless project that
will involve the shuttering of its Nextel network next year.
Sprint, the No. 3 U.S. mobile provider that has been working
to eliminate an estimated funding gap of $5 billion to $7
billion, said on Tuesday it entered the credit agreement, which
expires in March 2017, with Deutsche Bank and other banks.
With the vendor financing agreement, spokesman Scott Sloat
said Sprint has "largely addressed" funding requirements it
flagged last year.
Sprint has been under pressure to raise financing as it
committed to a $15.5 billion contract with Apple Inc
for iPhones on top of a $7 billion network project, which
involves upgrading one of its networks and shutting down the
Nextel network it bought for about $35 billion in 2005.
Also on Tuesday Sprint announced it may finally shut the
Nextel network as early as June 30 next year. The company had
already said it would end the service next year but had not
given a specific date.
Separately, Sprint also said it would pay back $1 billion of
debt set to mature in the fourth quarter of 2013. After the
payment, which the company plans to make on June 8, the
outstanding balance on the 6.875 percent notes would be about
$473 million, Sprint said.
(Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by John Wallace, Jeffrey
Benkoe and Phil Berlowitz)