Nov 20 Sprint Corp said it would raise
about $1.1 billion in cash through a sale and lease-back deal
with a company whose backers include Japan's SoftBank Group Corp
, the U.S. telecom company's majority owner.
Citing the deal, Sprint cut its full-year adjusted EBITDA
forecast to $6.8 billion-$7.1 billion from $7.2 billion-$7.6
billion.
The company now expects an operating loss of $50
million-$250 million for the year, compared with a profit of
$200 million-$500 million forecast earlier, CFO Tarek Robbiati
said on a conference call.
Sprint's shares fell as much as 6.2 percent to $3.80 in late
morning trading on Friday.
The lease-back deal is aimed at reducing costs resulting
from a switch to new financing plans for phones that allow
monthly payments from traditional two-year contracts.
The new plans are delaying money coming into Sprint for
phone payments and has led to a cash burn as the company needs
to make upfront payments to phonemakers.
"It was critical that they get the deal done ... but it is
smaller than investors would have hoped for," said Craig
Moffett, an analyst at MoffettNathanson LLC.
"Coupled with their recent 50 percent off price cut, it's
not really enough to stop the bleeding."
Sprint said on Wednesday customers who switch to its network
from Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile will have to pay only half of
what they pay for their existing plans.
Investors have worried that Sprint, which is locked in an
aggressive battle for subscribers, has been burning cash at an
alarming rate.
Sprint's total liabilities stood at $59.69 billion as of
Sept. 30, while cash and cash equivalents were $1.97 billion.
Earlier this month, Sprint said it aimed to slash fiscal
2016 expenses by as much as $2.5 billion through cost cuts,
including layoffs.
SoftBank, which owns more than 80 percent of the Sprint,
said in August it was not looking to sell its stake and would
instead set up two financing vehicles to help the carrier
finance its leasing payments and network upgrades.
Sprint said on Friday the cost of the funding was well below
alternatives in the high-yield debt market.
Funding for the deal with Mobile Leasing Solutions (MLS),
the company formed by SoftBank and other investors, would come
from several lenders including international banks and leasing
companies.
Sprint said it expects to sell 2.5 million leased devices
with an estimated book value of $1.3 billion to MLS.
