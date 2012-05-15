OVERLAND PARK, Kan. May 15 Shareholders in
Sprint Nextel Corp voted to re-elect Chief Executive Dan
Hesse as a director, defeating a push by one key shareholder to
get the executive off the wireless service provider's board of
directors.
The company did not immediately reveal what percentage of
votes were in favor of Hesse's re-election.
The Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, which has a roughly 4
percent stake in Sprint, said last week that it would vote
against Hesse's re-election.
Hesse has come under fire this year from shareholders
disappointed with the hit the company's results took from
subsidizing Apple Inc's popular iPhones and other
investments the company is making.
(Reporting by Carey Gillam, writing by Sinead Carew; Editing by
Gerald E. McCormick)