By Sinead Carew
Feb 8 Sprint Nextel posted a wider
quarterly loss because of the higher costs of selling Apple
Inc's iPhone and the popular device delivered a
smaller-than-expected boost to subscriber numbers, sending the
company's shares down 2 percent.
While the company's loss was not as big as Wall Street
feared, Sprint's quarterly results and financial targets did
little to calm investor nerves about its $15.5 billion bet on
iPhone which coincides with a $7 billion network upgrade.
"There was nothing in the quarter that gave people an
indication it was time to buy the stock," said BTIG analyst
Walter Piecyk. "They were the only operator that sold less
iPhones than we expected in a record quarter for iPhone."
Sprint's Chief Executive Dan Hesse, who has been working to
turn around the company for four years, said he decided against
cutting Sprint phone prices further in what he described as an
unusually competitive fourth quarter.
"During the quarter we saw unprecedented discounting on
devices," Hesse told analysts on a conference call referring in
particular to discounts on iPhone.
Hesse also noted that Sprint lost customers from the Nextel
network, which it plans to shutter by the middle of 2013, and
would continue to do so for the rest of 2012.
Sprint's fourth-quarter margin based on operating earnings
before interest, depreciation and amortization (OIBDA) fell to
9.5 percent from 16 percent a year earlier but beat average
expectations for 8.6 percent from eight analysts.
"It's still unbelievably depressed and subscribers were
below expectations," said Roe Equity Research analyst Kevin Roe.
Sprint said its profit margin will remain under pressure in
2012 but it promised some improvements in the second half as
smartphone users spend more on data services.
Hesse said that investors would have to wait for 2014 to see
a meaningful acceleration in profit margins. Sprint expects to
have completed its network upgrade by then. By the fourth
quarter of 2014 he promised an increase of 12 to 16 percentage
points from the fourth quarter 2011 number.
"You have to get through (the upgrade) to see the margin
expansion," he told Reuters. "That's just how long it takes to
completely revamp your network."
MARGIN DECLINE
Sprint's loss was 35 cents per share in the fourth quarter
compared with the average analyst expectation for a loss of 37
cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Its loss was smaller than Wall Street expected because fewer
subscribers mean lower costs as Sprint pays a hefty subsidy for
each iPhone customer.
While Sprint's rivals Verizon Wireless and AT&T Inc
also struggled in the fourth quarter with rising costs they had
stronger subscriber growth than Sprint.
Sprint added 161,000 total net subscribers in the quarter
compared with the average expectation for 272,000 additions from
eight analyst estimates compiled by Reuters.
It sold 1.8 million iPhones in the quarter, 40 percent of
which went to new customers. However, this was below Piecyk's
expectation for 2 million iPhones. He said that upgrades to
iPhone from Sprint's existing customers were likely stunted by
its tightening of upgrade policies.
Sprint's net loss widened to $1.3 billion, or 43 cents per
share, from $929 million, or 31 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $8.72 billion from $8.3 billion and was
slightly ahead of Wall Street expectations for $8.69 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sprint forecast full-year net service revenue growth of 4
percent to 6 percent and forecast 2012 adjusted OIBDA between
$3.7 billion and $3.9 billion.
Its shares were down 5 cents, or 2 percent, at $2.40 in
early afternoon trading on New York Stock Exchange.
