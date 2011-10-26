Oct 26 Sprint Nextel (S.N) posted a smaller quarterly loss and revenue rose, but it lost more subscribers than analysts expected in the third quarter.

The No. 3 U.S. mobile operator, which has been struggling to stem subscriber losses, lost 44,000 customers in the quarter compared with the average expectation for a loss of about 11,000 from nine analysts contacted by Reuters.

Sprint's quarterly loss decreased to $301 million, or 10 cents per share, from a loss of $911 million, or 30 cents per share, in the year-earlier quarter. Net operating revenue rose to $8.33 billion from $8.15 billion in the year ago quarter. (Reporting by Sinead Carew; editing by Derek Caney)