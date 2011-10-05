* To offer unlimited data for iPhone
* AT&T, Verizon have eliminated their unlimited plans
Oct 5 Sprint Nextel (S.N) plans to offer
customers who buy the Apple Inc (AAPL.O) iPhone its unlimited
data service for a flat monthly fee, potentially putting
pressure on bigger rivals Verizon Wireless and AT&T Inc (T.N).
Sprint will become the third U.S. mobile provider to start
selling the next iPhone model along with AT&T and Verizon
Wireless, which both charge consumers for services like mobile
web-surfing on the basis of how much they use.
Sprint will be banking on the iPhone to bolster customer
numbers as it has been losing subscribers for years.
While analysts say that unlimited data could give Sprint an
edge over Verizon and AT&T among heavy data users, they still
say that the majority of Sprint iPhone customers will be people
who are already on the Sprint network.
Nomura Securities analyst Mike McCormack estimated that
only about 10 percent of Sprint's iPhone customers will move
from another carrier compared with 33 percent at AT&T and
Verizon Wireless.
Verizon Wireless is a venture of Verizon Communications
(VZ.N) and Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L).
(Reporting by Sinead Carew; editing by Bernard Orr)