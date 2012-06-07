(Corrects price difference between Virgin iPhones and Sprint
contract iPhones)
June 7 Sprint Nextel Corp said on Thursday
that its Virgin Mobile prepaid business would start selling
Apple Inc's iPhone later this month, pitching it
against smaller prepaid rival Leap Wireless International Inc
.
Sprint, which already sells the device to its contract
customers, said that the expansion to its Virgin brand would
help it reach its volume commitment with Apple without hurting
its earnings.
Virgin customers, who do not commit to a contract and pay
for calls in advance, will face an iPhone price tag that is more
than three times the price paid by Sprint's contract customers,
who get a big discount on the device in exchange for committing
to a two-year contract.
(Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)