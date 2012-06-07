(Corrects to show Leap will charge less for iPhone than Virgin,
paragraph 7; corrects price difference to more than three times,
not 2-1/2 times, paragraph 3)
* Virgin to charge $649 for iPhone 4S
* Minimum iPhone contract $35 a month
* Sprint shares rise 2 pct to $2.77
June 7 Sprint Nextel Corp said on Thursday
its Virgin Mobile prepaid business would start selling Apple
Inc's iPhone later this month, pitching it against
smaller prepaid rival Leap Wireless International Inc.
Sprint shares rose about 2 percent after the company said
the addition of iPhone to its Virgin brand would not hurt its
2012 earnings and would help it reach its overall $15.5 billion
commitment to Apple for a certain phone volume over few years.
Virgin customers, who do not commit to a contract and pay
for calls in advance, will pay more than three times the price
for an iPhone that Sprint contract customers pay. Contract
customers get a big discount in exchange for staying with Sprint
for two years.
Virgin customers will fork out $649 for the iPhone 4S,
compared with $200 for Sprint contract customers.
Wells Fargo analyst Jennifer Fritzsche questioned how many
Virgin customers, who tend to be more cost conscious, would be
able to afford the steep price tag, even as she said Sprint
priced the product to minimize risk.
Sprint said Virgin would start selling the device on June
22.
Leap Wireless said on May 31 it would start selling iPhone
on June 22. L eap will charge less for the device than Virgin but
its minimum monthly service fee is higher. [I D:nL1E8GV2XQ]
Virgin's service plan for iPhone customers will start at $35
per month, compared with the $55 per month minimum for customers
of Leap Wireless.
Sprint shares were up 2 cents at $2.74 on the New York Stock
Exchange.
(Reporting By Sinead Carew; editing by Gerald E. McCormick and
Jeffrey Benkoe)