NEW YORK Jan 23 Sprint Corp said on
Thursday that it expects to report a fourth-quarter charge of
$165 million for severance and related items as it is cutting
jobs to reduce its costs.
The No. 3 U.S. mobile operator, which is 80 percent owned
by Japan's SoftBank Corp, said it also expects more
material charges in future periods associated with a workforce
reduction plan that will include management and non-management
positions throughout the company.
It said that the cutbacks were kicked off on January 16 and
are expected to be mostly finished by the end of June but did
not say how many employees would be affected in a regulatory
filing announcing the charges.