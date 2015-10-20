(Adds comments from Sprint, New York Attorney-General's office,
By Daniel Wiessner
Oct 20 Sprint Corp must face a $300
million fraud lawsuit by New York state claiming the company
deliberately failed to bill customers for taxes on its wireless
services over seven years, the state's top court ruled on
Tuesday.
The Court of Appeals in a 4-1 decision rejected Sprint's
claims that a 2002 state law imposing sales taxes on interstate
mobile phone services violated the U.S. Constitution.
The office of Attorney General Eric Schneiderman in a 2012
lawsuit based on whistleblower information said Sprint ignored
the law and failed to collect more than $100 million in taxes
from New York customers. The prosecutor is seeking three times
that amount in damages and penalties.
Schneiderman said Sprint's decision not to collect and pay
taxes was part of a nationwide effort by the Kansas-based
company to lure customers from rivals such as AT&T Inc and
Verizon Wireless, and saved Sprint customers in New York
$4.6 million a month.
The case was suspended pending the outcome of Sprint's
appeal.
A Sprint representative said the company was disappointed
with the decision.
Schneiderman in a statement said that when companies dodge
taxes, they place honest competitors at a disadvantage.
"There has to be one set of rules for everyone, no matter
how rich or how powerful, and that includes the biggest
corporations paying their fair share of taxes," he said.
The case is the People v. Sprint Nextel Corp, New York State
Court of Appeals No. 127.
(Reporting by Daniel Wiessner in Albany, New York; Editing by
Alexia Garamfalvi and Grant McCool)