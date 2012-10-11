Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
Oct 11 Sprint Nextel Corp confirmed that it is engaged in talks with Japan's Softbank Corp about a potential "substantial investment" in Sprint.
This transaction could involve a change of control of Sprint, the company said in a statement.
The company does not intend to comment on the matter further unless and until an agreement is reached, it said.
Feb 17 Canadian satellite company MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd is in talks to buy U.S.-based DigitalGlobe Inc for about $2 billion to $3 billion, Dow Jones reported, citing sources.
