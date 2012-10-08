Oct 8 An outage that cut phone and data service
to Sprint customers in parts of California, Oregon and
Washington also grounded some Alaska Airlines passengers on
Monday as it knocked the air carrier's reservations system off
line.
Crystal Davis, a spokeswoman for Sprint Nextel Corp,
said the outages were caused by two cuts in the company's fiber
optic cable network.
One was accidentally cut early Monday morning while
maintenance work was being conducted on a railroad track between
Chicago and Milwaukee, she said.
The company is still investigating the cause of the second
cut, which occurred between Tacoma, Washington and Portland,
Oregon.
Davis said that fiber cuts are typically accidental, but
that sabotage had not been ruled out as the cause of the second
incident.
Alaska Airlines said on its Facebook page that it lost its
connection to the Sabre reservations system, which it also uses
to check customers in for flights.
The carrier, which is owned by Alaska Air Group Inc,
said on its website that it had canceled six flights.