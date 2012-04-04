NEW YORK, April 4 Sprint Nextel is hoping
to turn heads next month with the EVO 4G LTE, an HTC Corp
phone with an advanced camera, a big screen and a
high-speed wireless connection to highlight its
multi-billion-dollar network upgrade.
While the device will have much of the same technology that
HTC is putting in phones that rivals AT&T Inc and T-Mobile
USA plan to sell, Sprint is hoping that its popular EVO brand
and some design changes will help make its phone a hit.
In roughly two years Sprint has sold 7 million devices with
the EVO brand, according to Fared Adib, Sprint's vice president
for product development.
The device, which customers will be able to pre-order for
$199.99 starting on May 7, comes which a 4.7 inch display. It
also comes with an 8 megapixel camera with features that are
more often found in high-end, stand-alone cameras than
smartphones.
For example, the phone's camera can take multiple shots when
the user just presses a button once - a feature known as
continuous shooting. It can also capture still shots even when
the camera is in video mode.
"It's something professional photographers will appreciate
but everyday photographers will also want it," Adib said.
Adib would not give the phone's exact launch date but said
that the company typically launches its devices a few weeks
after pre-order's begin.
The phone will support a new high-speed service Sprint is
building into its network with a technology known as Long Term
Evolution. Sprint is investing $7 billion to provide LTE, which
is expecting to increase data speeds by about ten times its
older network.
Sprint has said it would launch LTE services in some markets
by the middle of 2012. Adib did not give any further LTE launch
details.
(Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)