WASHINGTON Aug 21 Sprint Corp unveiled a
plan on Thursday that gives subscribers access to unlimited data
for $60 a month, the industry's cheapest unlimited data offering
as the carrier attempts to reverse the decline in its subscriber
base.
Wireless carriers have been going after each others'
subscribers as they try to increase revenue in a nearly
saturated market.
Sprint's new offerings are $20 cheaper than T-Mobile's
unlimited plan and are available to new and existing customers
who bring in their own cellphone or pay full price for a new
one.
The announcement comes just hours after rival T-Mobile US
launched a campaign to lure subscribers away from other
carriers. If an existing customer is able to persuade a
subscriber of another carrier to switch to T-Mobile, both will
get upgraded to an unlimited data plan for free for one year.
Earlier this week, Sprint doubled data offerings for
customers in family plans, while industry leader Verizon
Communications slashed prices for its unlimited talk and
text plan.
Price cuts are a top priority for Sprint's new chief
executive, Marcelo Claure, as he attempts to turn around a
company plagued by customer defections due to a network overhaul
that has caused gaps in coverage.
Sprint shares edged up O.9 percent to $5.55, while T-Mobile
shares slipped 1.6 percent to $29.21 on the New York Stock
Exchange.
