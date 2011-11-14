* Sprint cuts WiMax broadband prices after 2 weeks
* New data allowance slightly ahead of Verizon, AT&T
NEW YORK Nov 14 Sprint Nextel (S.N) cut
broadband wireless prices for its fastest data service
customers after just two weeks to better compete with rivals
AT&T Inc (T.N) and Verizon Wireless in the holiday shopping
season.
Sprint on Monday began charging $50 a month for 6 gigabytes
of data downloads to tablets, mobile hotspots or laptop data
cards running on its fastest service, which runs on the
Clearwire Corp CLWR.O mobile network.
This compares with the $60-a-month fee for 5 gigabytes of
data that Sprint started charging on Nov 1, when it eliminated
unlimited-use plans for its WiMax broadband customers, making
its service more expensive than that of its bigger rivals.
Sprint, the No. 3 U.S. mobile provider, has been working to
recoup subscriber losses by positioning itself as a provider
for more cost-conscious customers than its rivals.
Monday's change means that Sprint customers will get a
gigabyte more data for the same price as the fee paid by
customers of Verizon Wireless and AT&T, which both charge $50 a
month for 5 gigabytes.
Sprint's move, which does not apply to smartphone
customers, comes ahead of the holiday shopping period, often
the carrier's busiest time of the year.
Verizon Wireless, a venture of Verizon Communications
(VZ.N) and Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L), tried to position itself
better for the holidays with a promotional rate that doubled
its subscribers' data allowances. [ID:nN1E7A61V7]
Sprint still offers service plans with unlimited data usage
for a flat fee to its smartphone customers.
Sprint also cut its price for heavier data users with an
$80 per month plan for 12 gigabytes of data compared with its
previous offer of 490 for 10 gigabytes of data. In comparison,
Verizon Wireless charges $80 a month for 10 gigabytes of data.
(Reporting by Sinead Carew; editing by Gunna Dickson)