BRIEF-Trupanion says on March 31, 2017 co, units entered into first amendment to loan, security agreement
* Trupanion Inc says on march 31, 2017 co, units entered into a first amendment to loan and security agreement - sec filing
May 5 Sprint Corp's quarterly revenue fell 6.7 percent as the U.S. mobile provider aggressively cut prices and offered promotions to attract more subscribers.
Sprint's net loss widened to $224 million, or 6 cents per share, in the three months ended March 31 from $151 million, or 4 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company, which is 80 percent owned by Japan's SoftBank Corp, said net operating revenue fell to $8.28 billion from $8.88 billion.
Sprint added 1.2 million new customers on a net basis in the quarter, compared with a net loss of 383,000 customers last year. (Reporting by Malathi Nayak in New York and Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
April 5 BNP Paribas SA on Wednesday named chief executives for its wealth management businesses in Asia Pacific, Switzerland and emerging markets as well as Luxembourg & international Europe markets.
SYDNEY, April 5 Blackstone Group has put an A$3.5 billion ($2.65 billion) shopping mall portfolio in Australia up for sale, said a source familiar with the matter, in what could be one of the country's largest ever real estate transactions.