Aug 2 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has opened a formal investigation into Sprint Nextel Corp's sales tax collection following a $300 million New York court case against Sprint, the No. 3 U.S. mobile provider.

Sprint said on Thursday in its quarterly filing with the SEC that the regulator had issued the order for an investigation on July 23. Sprint said it s cooperating with the SEC and does not expect these matters to have a material adverse effect on its financial position or the results of its operations.

The company, which said that the New York case is without merit, said in the filing that it could not predict the outcome or the timeframe for the conclusion of the SEC investigation.

New York State said in April that it was suing Sprint for more than $300 million and accused it of committing tax fraud by deliberately not collecting or paying millions of dollars of taxes for its cellphone services. (Reporting By Sinead Carew)