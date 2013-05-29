BRIEF-Presidio Inc announces pricing of initial public offering
* Says initial public offering of 16.7 million common shares priced at $14.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 28 SoftBank Corp and Sprint have reached a deal with U.S. authorities on the national security aspects of their pending deal, a source familiar with the situation said on Tuesday.
The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the deal includes the creation of a four-person oversight panel and promises related to the eventual removal of certain Chinese equipment from U.S. networks.
* Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. announces pricing of public offering of 6,100,000 shares of common stock
* Data Communications Management Corp announces fourth quarter and year end financial results for 2016