Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
June 10 Dish Network on Monday said it was still doing due diligence on Sprint Nextel Corp, for which it made an unsolicited $25 billion offer in April.
Sprint shareholders were due to vote on Wednesday on SoftBank's deal to buy 70 percent of Sprint. Dish said it was still in the process of negotiating the terms of an agreement of its own with Sprint.
NEW YORK, Feb 27 Billionaire investor Warren Buffett told CNBC on Monday his conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway Inc had more than doubled its stake in Apple Inc. since the end of 2016, making it one of Berkshire's biggest equity holdings, and that U.S. stocks overall were not in "bubble territory."
GENEVA, March 6 Volkswagen will show off a fully self-driving car at the Geneva auto show, as part of the German carmaker's drive to be at the forefront of new technologies in the wake of its diesel emissions scandal.