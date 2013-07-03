WASHINGTON, July 3 The Federal Communications
Commission on Wednesday approved the merger of Sprint Nextel
Corp and SoftBank Corp, sources familiar with the
situation said, clearing the very last hurdle in the Japanese
company's drawn-out battle to take control of the No. 3 U.S.
wireless provider.
All three FCC commissioners voted in favor of the merger as
well as Sprint's bid to buy out the shares of wireless company
Clearwire Corp that it does not already own, said the
sources who spoke anonymously because the approval has not yet
been announced publicly.
SoftBank's $21.6 billion deal to buy 78 percent of Sprint
would mark the largest-ever overseas acquisition by a Japanese
company. In filings with the FCC, Sprint, Clearwire and SoftBank
had said they hoped to close both deals on July 8 or 9.