TOKYO Oct 12 Three large Japanese banks are considering providing 1.8 trillion yen ($22.9 billion) in syndicated loans to Softbank Corp, allowing the Japanese mobile carrier to bid for Sprint Nextel Corp, sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday.

The proposed syndicate includes Mizuho Financial Group Inc , Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, the sources said.