GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip, U.S. dollar firm on Fed outlook
* Pharma stocks fall after Trump says he will cut drug prices
NEW YORK Aug 6 Japan's SoftBank Corp said on Tuesday that it has bought an additional 0.73 percent of Sprint Corp's common stock, increasing its stake in the U.S. wireless operator to 79.07 percent.
SoftBank, which is run by founder Masayoshi Son, said the share purchases, made through subsidiary Galaxy Investment Holdings, were intended to increase the company's ownership in Sprint to about 80 percent.
The company, which bought about 78 percent of the No. 3 U.S. mobile network operator in July after a bitter takeover battle, said Galaxy intends to buy about 2 percent of Sprint shares.
It did not say why it is increasing its stake. Sprint shares have risen almost 22 percent since July 8.
* Pharma stocks fall after Trump says he will cut drug prices
March 7 Verifone Systems Inc is investigating a breach of its internal networks that appears to have impacted a number of companies running its point-of-sale card terminals, Krebs on Security said in a blog post citing sources.
March 7 A U.S. judge on Tuesday ruled against Native American tribes seeking to stop the Dakota Access Pipeline as their legal options narrow weeks before oil is set to flow on the project.