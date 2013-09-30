By Sinead Carew and Nobuhiro Kubo
| NEW YORK/TOKYO, Sept 30
bid to revive U.S. wireless operator Sprint Corp could
take as long as two years, the Japanese telecoms group's founder
said on Monday, dampening investor hopes of a quick turnaround.
SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son - famous for turning around
Vodafone Group's Japanese mobile assets after he bought
them - needs Sprint, ranked a distant third place in the U.S.
market, to win customers from its rivals.
However, Son warned on Monday that Sprint, which has been
losing subscribers for years, would not deliver any big
improvements such as subscriber growth anytime soon.
"It took around a year after SoftBank bought Vodafone
(before) we reached the No. 1 position of net gains in
subscribers. It takes time to get devices ready and prepare
services and the network," he told reporters at an event in
Tokyo on Monday. "At the very least you need half a year or a
year. And for anything substantial you need one or two years."
The comments follow a 14 percent drop in Sprint shares since
early August even as SoftBank, which bought a majority stake in
Sprint in July for $21.6 billion, raised its stake to 80 percent
from 78 percent in August and September.
Since it completed its share purchases on Sept. 16, the
stock has weakened further as investors focus on the
fundamentals of Sprint's business.
New Street analyst Jonathan Chaplin said earlier this month
that after meeting with Sprint management, he now expects a
Sprint network revamp to take longer and come with "significant"
additional expenses.
Chaplin said in a research note issued Sept. 22 that he now
sees Sprint losing 1.2 million subscribers in 2014 compared with
his previous expectation for 100,000 additions next year.
He cut his 2014 estimate for earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortization to $6.5 billion from $7.2 billion
and cut his 2015 estimate to $7.7 billion from $9.2 billion.
Some investor concerns are linked to Sprint's July takeover
of small U.S. wireless operator Clearwire, which gave Sprint
full control of a vast expanse of wireless spectrum.
The airwaves could give Sprint much more network capacity
than its rivals but investors worry that achieving this could be
hugely expensive. Sprint is already spending billions of dollars
on a network upgrade but has yet to disclose its Clearwire
spectrum plans.
"If they want to get the truly national coverage that you
get with one of the incumbent providers then I think they'll
have to spend a lot more money," said Joe Pasqualichio, equity
analyst at Eaton Vance, which has $268.8 billion assets under
management including 140,000 Sprint shares.
While Son appears ready to bide his time for a turnaround,
some investors worry that Sprint will take drastic measures to
boost customer numbers while the network is being upgraded.
Di Zhou, equity analyst at Thornburg Investment Management,
said investors are worried about a recent change in Sprint's
compensation policy under which executive bonuses are now based
on subscriber growth instead of revenue.
On the same day, it launched a $15 per month service
discount for customers who opt for a new smartphone installment
purchase plan.
"People worried that they're going to go after market share
at the expense of the top line," said Zhou whose firm has about
770,000 Sprint shares in its portfolio, according to Reuters
data.
Since Sprint trails AT&T Inc and Verizon Wireless
in high-speed data, Eaton Vance's Pasqualichio
said it has little choice but to offer discounts.
"To convince a consumer to come to your business, which has
a lower quality network than the other guys, you have to give
them something differentiated or you have to charge a lower
price," he said. But he worries how effective it will be.
While Sprint may lure single subscribers with discounts,
Pasqualichio said it needs to win over entire families because
most AT&T and Verizon Wireless customers are locked into family
plans that make it tricky to switch services.
"For a couple of quarters, as these individual users switch
the numbers can look good but, then you kind of run out of those
subscribers," Pasqualichio said.
Thornburg's Zhou said her firm, a long-time SoftBank
shareholder, invested in Sprint due to SoftBank's involvement.
She said she hopes it can show progress in the next year.
"I want to see progress in terms of the 4G network build
out. I don't want to see a big delay," she said ... and "once
they have a national network, I want to see lower churn and
eventually gaining market share."