WASHINGTON May 24 An influential U.S. senator
on Friday expressed strong concerns about Japanese company
Softbank Corp's plan to buy 70 percent of Sprint Nextel, the No.
3 mobile service provider, warning it could expose the United
States to more Chinese cyber attacks.
"I have real concerns that this deal, if approved, could
make American industry and government agencies far more
susceptible to cyber attacks from China and the People's
Liberation Army," Senator Charles Schumer said in a statement.
"We must proceed with extreme caution before allowing
something as vital as our communications and Internet
infrastructure from falling into the hands of foreign company
with reported ties to China," said Schumer, a New York Democrat.