BRIEF-Fox says confident its Sky deal will be approved
* Says confident that its deal to buy Sky will be approved "based on a compelling fact set" Further company coverage: (London newsroom)
Dec 13 Sprint Corp is mulling a bid for T-Mobile US, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal citing people familiar with the matter.
Sprint could launch a bid in the first half of 2014, the report said.
Sprint is the third largest carrier in the United States, while T-Mobile is the fourth. A tie-up between the two could raise concerns among government regulators.
* Says confident that its deal to buy Sky will be approved "based on a compelling fact set" Further company coverage: (London newsroom)
March 3 Spotify has reported via Twitter that it now has 50 million paid subscribers, a rise of 25 percent in less than six months, and extending the music streaming service's lead over its closest rival, Apple Music.
BRUSSELS, March 3 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: