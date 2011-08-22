Aug 22 A bankruptcy court has denied Sprint
Nextel Corp's motion for a partial summary judgement in a
proceeding against bankrupt mobile satellite network operator
TerreStar Networks Inc , U.S. Bancorp and
others.
Sprint, in its motion, had filed a claim of $104 million
against TerreStar, saying the amount was the network operator's
share of the cost that Sprint incurred in acquiring bandwidth
that TerreStar now uses.
Sprint also alleged that a lien on TerreStar's license
assets held by the 15 percent senior unsecured noteholders be
declared invalid or subordinate to Sprint's claims. U.S. Bancorp
is the indenture trustee and collateral agent for the senior
notes.
Judge Sean Lane, in his opinion stated that the it is the
role of the bankruptcy judge and not any other body to determine
the priority of Sprint's claim versus other parties' claims.
TerreStar holds the license for the S-Band spectrum, which
was previously used for other purposes and was made available to
TerreStar only after that it was cleared by Sprint.
TerreStar, which tried to market the first satellite
smartphone, was coveted for its roughly 20 megahertz of
spectrum. It filed for bankruptcy last October, with more than
$1 billion in debt.
In July, a judge approved TerreStar Networks Inc's
proposed $1.375 billion sale to Dish Network Corp
, pushing the satellite communications company a step
closer to emerging from bankruptcy.
Sprint, which is the third largest wireless company in the
United States, has seen a fall in its subscribers and shrinking
operating profit margins. Its second-quarter results were below
Wall Street estimates.
The case is Re: Sprint Nextel Corp Et al vs. U.S. Bank
National Association et al, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 10-05461.
The TerreStar bankruptcy case is in Re: TerreStar Networks
Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No.
10-15446.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)