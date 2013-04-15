UPDATE 1-Adecco Q4 earnings beat forecasts on European hiring
ZURICH, March 2 Adecco reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday and said it saw strengthened hiring momentum across Europe.
NEW YORK, April 15 Sprint Nextel Corp : * Up 10.1 percent to $6.85 in premarket after report DISH Network proposes merger
ZURICH, March 2 Adecco reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday and said it saw strengthened hiring momentum across Europe.
* Strike continues at Noranda zinc processing plant in Canada
LONDON, March 1 Britain has sidelined the minister responsible for financial services from addressing the impact on the sector of leaving the EU, a shakeup that a senior bank executive called a "vote of no confidence" in the industry's main government contact.