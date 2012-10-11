BRIEF-SHERWIN-WILLIAMS SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.85 PER SHARE
* SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.85 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Oct 11 Sprint Nextel Corp : * Shares up 14 percent in premarket trading
* PSA CEO will pledge to keep Opel German - source (Adds German government, more sources comment)
WASHINGTON, Feb 15 The Trump administration has offered the job of White House national security adviser, vacated by former U.S. intelligence official Michael Flynn, to Vice Admiral Robert Harward, said two U.S. officials familiar with the matter on Wednesday.