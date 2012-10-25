German stocks - Factors to watch on February 13
FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Feb 13 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0715 GMT.
Oct 25 Sprint Nextel Corp : * Says delays from equipment vendors are making it 1 quarter late on its
network vision network upgrade plans * Says to increase external marketing efforts in Q4 * Says expects nextel customer recapture rate to decline in 2013 * Says if it gets more vendor financing it probably wouldn't happen until Q1
still talking with vendors * Says Softbank Corp deal gives it more flexibility to make sure its
spectrum assets are sufficient * CEO declines comment on likelihood of any transaction but says will look at
what spectrum is available, possible mergers
FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Feb 11 Private equity firm KKR has acquired a 18.54 percent stake in German market researcher GfK, GfK said, allowing it to drive strategic change with top shareholder GfK Verein.
FRANKFURT, Feb 11 German lighting group Osram has received approval from a U.S. agency for the 400 million euro ($425.52 million) sale of its LEDvance lamps unit to a consortium of Chinese bidders, a spokesman said, bringing the deal closer to completion.