Oct 25 Sprint Nextel Corp : * Says delays from equipment vendors are making it 1 quarter late on its

network vision network upgrade plans * Says to increase external marketing efforts in Q4 * Says expects nextel customer recapture rate to decline in 2013 * Says if it gets more vendor financing it probably wouldn't happen until Q1

still talking with vendors * Says Softbank Corp deal gives it more flexibility to make sure its

spectrum assets are sufficient * CEO declines comment on likelihood of any transaction but says will look at

what spectrum is available, possible mergers