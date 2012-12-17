Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
Dec 17 Sprint Nextel Corp : * CEO says does not expect Clearwire deal to affect timing of Softbank
deal if it can begin Clearwire deal process immediately * CEO says 21 cents per megahertz/pop is a "very fair price" for clearwire's
spectrum * Clearwire CEO says was not able to earch agreements for alternative
partnerships to Sprint, could not sell the co to another buyer because of its
governance terms * Clearwire CEO says looked to sell spectrum recently but received no new
interest * Clearwire CEO says has limited access to new debt capital * Clearwire CEO says restructuring is quite possible should deal with Sprint
not succeed * Says moving filing of Softbank s-4 form to Q1, to include some details of
Clearwire deal * Says to take down Clearwire wimax network over time * Says does not expect Clearwire deal to have any effect on sprint's network
vision network upgrade * Says technically it could add more hosting partners after adding Clearwire
spectrum but that this would require negotiations
Feb 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
Feb 17 Canadian satellite company MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd is in talks to buy U.S.-based DigitalGlobe Inc for about $2 billion to $3 billion, Dow Jones reported, citing sources.
* MacDonald Dettwiler in talks to buy DigitalGlobe in deal that could value it at $2 billion - $3 billion - CNBC, citing DJ Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)