Dec 17 Sprint Nextel Corp : * CEO says expects to begin regulatory filings for Clearwire Corp deal

as quickly as possible * CEO says paying more for Clearwire spectrum than AT&T Inc agreed to pay

in nextwave deal * CEO says Clearwire 21 cents per mhz/pop spectrum price compares with similar

AT&T deal for 15 cents per mhz/pop on apples to apples basis