Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
Dec 17 Sprint Nextel Corp : * CEO says expects to begin regulatory filings for Clearwire Corp deal
as quickly as possible * CEO says paying more for Clearwire spectrum than AT&T Inc agreed to pay
in nextwave deal * CEO says Clearwire 21 cents per mhz/pop spectrum price compares with similar
AT&T deal for 15 cents per mhz/pop on apples to apples basis
Feb 17 Canadian satellite company MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd is in talks to buy U.S.-based DigitalGlobe Inc for about $2 billion to $3 billion, Dow Jones reported, citing sources.
* MacDonald Dettwiler in talks to buy DigitalGlobe in deal that could value it at $2 billion - $3 billion - CNBC, citing DJ Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)