BRIEF-AMC Entertainment Holdings announces upsizing and pricing of public offering of Class A common stock
* AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. announces upsizing and pricing of public offering of Class A common stock
Nov 10 Sprott Inc (SII.TO), a Canadian asset manager focusing on resources, said on Thursday that its quarterly profit rose 4.1 percent, despite choppy equities markets and global economic uncertainty.
Toronto-based Sprott said its third-quarter profit was C$10.4 million, or 6 Canadian cents a share, compared with C$10 million, or 7 Canadian cents a share, a year earlier, when there were fewer shares outstanding.
"While we have positioned our portfolios defensively, in line with our well-stated views on the weaknesses inherent in the financial system, we were disappointed not to have delivered better performance through the recent turmoil," Chief Executive Officer Peter Grosskopf said in a statement.
The company said its assets under management rose to C$9.9 billion from C$6.5 billion a year earlier.
On Wednesday, Sprott declared a dividend of 3 Canadian cents per common share for the quarter, payable on Dec. 2. The company went public in 2008. (Reporting by Pav Jordan and Euan Rocha; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. announces upsizing and pricing of public offering of Class A common stock
* Will modularize new facilities to minimize construction in vicinity of operating refinery units and provide significant overall cost savings
SANTIAGO, Feb 7 Chilean police raided three local offices of Brazil's OAS SA and confiscated accounting material as part of an investigation into potential illegal political campaign contributions in the Andean nation, local media reported late on Tuesday.