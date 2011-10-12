KUALA LUMPUR Oct 12 Malaysian property company SP Setia said on Wednesday there has been no other offers to date to acquire its shares and warrants apart from an earlier bid by its major shareholder Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB).

State-run asset manager PNB had earlier offered 3.90 ringgit for the remaining shares in SP Setia it doesn't already own. The builder had said PNB's offer undervalued the company and said it would seek a competing offer.

(Reporting by Liau Y-Sing; Editing by Razak Ahmad)