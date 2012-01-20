BRIEF-Jordan's Islamic Insurance posts FY profit
* FY net profit after tax 1.9 million dinars versus 1.8 million dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2kW4Ezn) Further company coverage:
KUALA LUMPUR Jan 20 Malaysian property firm SP Setia said on Friday said major shareholder Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB) has upped its takeover offer of the conglomerate to 3.95 ringgit ($1.27) from 3.90 ringgit per share.
SP Setia had initially rebuffed state run asset manager PNB's offer of 3.90 ringgit to take over the remaining shares it did not own, saying the offer undervalued the company. PNB holds about a third of SP Setia shares.
In a statement to the stock exchange on Friday, SP Setia said it's CEO Liew Kee Sin jointly made the latest offer with PNB "to grow the value of the company."
"The SP Setia board has deliberated on the revised offer and considering that there is no alternative bid received to date, the board is not seeking a competing offer for the company's securities," SP Setia said. ($1 = 3.1055 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage)
* FY net profit after tax 1.9 million dinars versus 1.8 million dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2kW4Ezn) Further company coverage:
* FY net profit 597.8 million pounds versus 665 million pounds year ago
* Board recommends 12 percent cash dividend for 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2l71N8F) Further company coverage: