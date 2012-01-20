KUALA LUMPUR Jan 20 Malaysian property firm SP Setia said on Friday said major shareholder Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB) has upped its takeover offer of the conglomerate to 3.95 ringgit ($1.27) from 3.90 ringgit per share.

SP Setia had initially rebuffed state run asset manager PNB's offer of 3.90 ringgit to take over the remaining shares it did not own, saying the offer undervalued the company. PNB holds about a third of SP Setia shares.

In a statement to the stock exchange on Friday, SP Setia said it's CEO Liew Kee Sin jointly made the latest offer with PNB "to grow the value of the company."

"The SP Setia board has deliberated on the revised offer and considering that there is no alternative bid received to date, the board is not seeking a competing offer for the company's securities," SP Setia said. ($1 = 3.1055 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage)