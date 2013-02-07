Russia, Turkey create investment fund for up $1 bln
MOSCOW, March 10 Russia and Turkey signed a memorandum on Friday creating a joint investment fund into which each country will invest up to $500 million.
KUALA LUMPUR Feb 7 Malaysian property developer SP SETIA plans to raise up to 962.1 million ringgit ($310.51 million)from a share sale, Thomson Reuters subsidiary IFR reported on Thursday.
SP Setia will sell 320.7 million shares, which represent 15 percent of the existing paid up capital, with an indicative price ranging between 2.88 ringgit to 3 ringgit per share, IFR reported
The price range represents up to a 7.1 percent discount to the last close of 3.10 ringgit per share.
Maybank is the sole bookrunner for the sale, IFR said.
SP Setia shares were suspended from trade on Thursday, pending "a material announcement". ($1 = 3.0985 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting by S.Anuradha from IFR, writing by Niluksi Koswanage; Editing by Ron Popeski)
* Polish lender BGZ BNP Paribas says regulator asked it not to pay out a dividend for 2016.
FRANKFURT, March 10 German state-controlled lender NordLB will inject money into its loss-making Bremer Landesbank (BLB) unit, which is suffering from a weak shipping market that is chipping away at its capital.