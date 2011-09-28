KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 Malaysian builder SP Setia said on Wednesday it would seek a competing offer to majority shareholder Permodalan Nasional Bhd's bid to take over the company at 3.90 ringgit apiece, saying the deal undervalues it.

"The board has met to consider the offer and are of the view, based on external valuations of the company by investment analysts published before receipt of the offer, that the shares offer and warrants offer fundamentally undervalues the company," SP Setia said in a statement. (Reporting by Liau Y-Sing)